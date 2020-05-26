Intentional Down Time - for Servers

( photo credit )

This is an anti-trend post about internet servers and electricity.What if the assumption that servers should be always-on 24x7 is too simplistic? Could there be some amount of time that servers and their connected online businesses are intentionally offline during each month, that would not-harm the business while helping employees and customers?Rest is important for human beings.Endlessly increasing consumption is not an option for humanity."Tech" has led the way in so many areas in the last few decades. Maybe "tech" needs to lead the way back to the idea of periodic rest for the people involved in supplying and demanding, somehow.We are thinking about 24 to 36 hours power-off for servers per month, probably on a weekend, usually between late Saturday and early Monday. That would save about 1/30th the electricity.A drop in the bucket, yes.A measurable indication of a willingness to change habits, yes.A trend change toward deeper understanding of, perhaps.