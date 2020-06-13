Labels

Zoom Support Issue Summary


  • My speakers don’t work, I can’t get any sound
    (usual checks – volume on your speaker icon at foot of page, check which speakers are selected)
  • I was kicked out of the waiting room
    (try the link again)
  • I can’t get into the meeting room
    (check your link, restart your computer)
  • I can’t see where to raise my hand
    (open the participant list)
  • I can’t see where the chat is
    (find icon to open the chat)
  • I can’t talk to anyone –
    (correct; only the host and co-hosts can speak in certain types of meetings)
  • I cannot talk to anyone but others can
    (verify microphone works in general; then go out and come back in again)
  • I can’t see where to open chat etc
    (hover at the bottom of your screen until icons appear)
  • I don’t know how to change my name
    (it is a feature within the participant list; instructions)
  • My computer keeps freezing
    (switch off your video)


Support Articles from the Zoom Site



