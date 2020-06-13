Skip to main content
Zoom Support Issue Summary
- My speakers don’t work, I can’t get any sound
(usual checks – volume on your speaker icon at foot of page, check which speakers are selected)
- I was kicked out of the waiting room
(try the link again)
- I can’t get into the meeting room
(check your link, restart your computer)
- I can’t see where to raise my hand
(open the participant list)
- I can’t see where the chat is
(find icon to open the chat)
- I can’t talk to anyone –
(correct; only the host and co-hosts can speak in certain types of meetings)
- I cannot talk to anyone but others can
(verify microphone works in general; then go out and come back in again)
- I can’t see where to open chat etc
(hover at the bottom of your screen until icons appear)
- I don’t know how to change my name
(it is a feature within the participant list; instructions)
- My computer keeps freezing
(switch off your video)
Support Articles from the Zoom Site
