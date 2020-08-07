Labels

CentOS8 on AWS EC2 for SVN, NNTP

Moving from CentOS7 on bare metal to CentOS8 on AWS EC2: Setup Notes


AMI: CentOS 8 Minimal (CentOS 8.2.2004) from https://aws.amazon.com
EC2 Instance size:
* t3a.nano with 8gb turned out extremely slow, unusable; note 'a' means 'amd'
* t3.nano with 20gb turned out responsive, usable; Intel SkyLake chip.  Cost $55/yr in us-east-1

Securty Updates

centos-8-update-installed-packages-for-security

NNTP

NNTP is essentially a free messaging system suitable for public content such as technical support.

Reference: Compile and Install Wendzelnntpd

Documentation: PDF 
 

After Make and Make Install, stop the old server and use 7Zip to archive everything in /var/spool/news/wendzelnntpd    Use s3cmd to transfer that archive to an S3 bucket.  Then use curl and download the archive to the new server, and extract all files to the same folder.

nntp source: cd /usr/lib64/WendzelNNTPd-OSE/src
nntp config:  sudo vi  /usr/local/etc/wendzelnntpd.conf
nntp database:  /var/spool/news/wendzelnntpd
 

Make sure that the  wendzelnntpd.conf has a listen command for the private network ip of the EC2 instance.
 

Open port 119 in the AWS Security Group when you want the public to see your newsgroup server.


To run the NNTP server 

cd /usr/lib64/WendzelNNTPd-OSE/bin
sudo ./wendzelnntpd -d &

To stop the NNTP server 

sudo pkill wendzelnntpd 

 

7Zip

Reference:  create-7z-file-from-folder-recursively-in-linux

sudo yum install p7zip  

7z a myfolder.7z myfolder/

 sudo 7z x myfolder.7z 

NB: x means extract and preserve folder structure 

 

 

S3CMD syntax

  sudo yum install s3cmd  

sudo s3cmd --configure 

s3cmd put nntparchive.7z --config=/root/.s3cfg --preserve --multipart-chunk-size=5  s3://mybucket/abc/2020/

Remember to mark the file public temporarily so you can download it.

s3cmd put /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf --config=/root/.s3cfg --preserve --multipart-chunk-size=5  s3://mybucket/abc/2020/

s3cmd put /etc/httpd/conf.d/subversion.conf --config=/root/.s3cfg --preserve --multipart-chunk-size=5  s3://mybucket/abc/2020/

cd /etc/httpd/conf.d

sudo s3cmd get s3://mybucket/abc/2020/subversion.conf --config=/root/.s3cfg --preserve --multipart-chunk-size=5  

cd /etc/httpd/conf

sudo mv httpd.conf httpd.original.conf

sudo s3cmd get s3://mybucket/abc/2020/httpd.conf --config=/root/.s3cfg --preserve --multipart-chunk-size=5  

 

CURL syntax

curl https://mybucket.../abc/2020/nntparchive.7z -o nntparchive.7z


Subversion "SVN" server install

Reference: subversion-svn-on-centos-8

This installs apache http server plus everything you need to host a subversion server. 

sudo dnf install subversion mod_dav_svn

sudo vi /etc/httpd/conf.d/subversion.conf

sudo vi /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf

See also https://wiki.centos.org/HowTos/Subversion


svn config files are in /etc/svn-acl*  and /etc/svn-auth*


In order to migrate my existing subversion files from CentOS7 to CentOS8, I used 7Zip to archive them on the original server, upload to s3 using s3cmd, then downloaded to the new server and extracted.  ( same as done for nntp above ).  That worked.  I did not need to use svnradmin to dump and restore the subversion repositories.  I just copied the files into the same directory locations and it all worked immediately.  I did not need to redefine my users and passwords.  They kept working. 

 

SVN over HTTPS

Reference: let-s-encrypt-on-centos-8

Follow those instructions to install and run certbot, then test.

On my system, the default self-signed certificate remained active, seemingly due to excess configuration in ssl.conf.  It will be obvious if you have this problem because when you test your domain in a browser, you will have a certificate error about a self-signed root certificate being used.  You can further verify using grep.

grep -r "IfModule mod_ssl" /etc/httpd 

grep -r "SSLCertificateFile" /etc/httpd 

grep -r "443" /etc/httpd 

The problem turned out to be that the _default_:443 was taking over.  Changing _default_ to a specfic domain not needed by the public worked for me.   

sudo vi /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf

Doubtless there is a way to make the LetsEncrypt conf be more important that the default (!!), but that is beyond my knowledge of apache conf. 


CentOS Firewall 

The AMI did not include the standard firewall daemon.  You can rely on the EC2 Security Group or install firewalld.
 

Reference: using-firewalld-on-centos-8
 

sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-service=http --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-service=https --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=119/tcp --permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --runtime-to-permanent
sudo firewall-cmd --reload
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --list-services
sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --list-ports

 

 

 Drawing thanks to Carol VanHook

Labels:
Location: Santa Rosa, CA 95404, USA

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular Posts